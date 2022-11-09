By Chinedu Adonu

Two young men who wanted to make it big this forthcoming Yelutide on Wednesday afternoon met their Waterloo in Enugu as irate mobs set them ablaze alive.

The incident took place at the Independence Layout area along the ever busy Independence Avenue popularly known as Bissala Road.

It was gathered that the duo were caught trying to rob POS operators in the area and were apprehended by residents who decided to deal with them.

Before setting them on fire, they were first stripped naked and their video went viral before they were ignited by fire.

Investigation shows that the angry mobs would not allow the police to take them to their station but decided to take laws into their hands, instead.

The police were yet to confirm the incident as the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe said that he had not been informed about the unwholesome development.

“The incident has not been brought to my notice but I’ll find out,” he said.

The country director of Global Society for Anti-Corruption, G-SAC, Mrs. Amaka Nweke condemned the jungle Justice.

Nweke however condemned the attacks on POS operators but said people should not take laws into their hands but hand over such matters to the law enforcement agencies.

“I condemn what the robbers do to the POS operators but at the same time I condemn mob action. They should have handed them over to the police instead of taking laws into their hands,” she condemns.

However a resident who would not want his name in print said the robbers deserved what they got.

“I like the way they were set ablaze alive so that it will serve as a deterrent to others. If you have been a victim of these bad boys, you will even want a worse thing to happen to them. I have no pity for them. Let them burn in hell for all I care,” he said.

