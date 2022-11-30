By Biodun Busari

Iranian protesters who have been on the streets since mid-September celebrated their country’s 0-1 loss to the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) at the World Cup tournament in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Iran have crashed out of the biggest soccer fiesta holding in the Middle Eastern country as they only got just three points in Group B.

While countrymen usually feel sad when they are defeated in the world of football, it was not the same story with Iranians who are holding anti-government rallies since the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini.

Read also: Riots erupt in Belgium, Netherlands over Morocco win

This has raised concerned about the players’ safety who also refused to sing their country’s national anthem in the first game in an apparent show of solidarity with demonstrators.

CNN said that the team’s families were also threatened with imprisonment and torture in advance of the match.

The report said people in several Iranian cities celebrated from inside their homes after the final whistle, which came in the early hours of Wednesday local time.

Others seen in public places was shown on social media were honking their car horns, as well as chanting and whistling in celebrating the team’s loss and eventual exit.

“I am happy, this is the government losing to the people,” a protester who wanted anonymity said in wild jubilation.

Meanwhile, Ali Karimi, Iranian football legend has alleged death threats made against him by the Iran’s government after supporting protesters.

RELATED NEWS