By Efosa Taiwo

After a goalless draw in regular time, Iran shocked Wales with two late goals as they got their World Cup campaign back on track.

Wales were down to 10 men after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey’s red card.

Rouzbeh Cheshmi stunned the Welsh team with a 98th-minute goal from outside the box to break the deadlock and send the Team Melli into wild celebration.

Three minutes later, Ramin Rezaeian buried the game beyond return for Wales with a second goal to secure Iran’s first win against a European team at the World Cup in 10 attempts.

After a comeback against US in their first game, Wales were outplayed by an impressive Iranian side that was humiliated by England in a 6–2 defeat to open Group B play at the 2022 World Cup.

The result appears to play into the hands of the United States, who will face England later on Friday before closing out the group stage against Iran.

