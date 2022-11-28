By Biodun Busari

Iran has rejected a newly appointed sovereign United Nations investigation into the country’s anti-government protests which are fast degenerating into revolt and repression by the government.

The rejection was made known by the foreign ministry’s spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Monday, according to Reuters.

“Iran will have no cooperation with the political committee formed by the UN Rights Council,” Kanaani said.

The UN Rights Council voted on Thursday to appoint an investigation into Iran’s deadly clampdown on protests.

The UN rights commissioner, Volker Turk had earlier asked that Iran end its “disproportionate” use of force in quelling protests that erupted after the death in custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on September 16.

It was reported that over 450 protesters had been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest as of November 26, including 63 minors.

It also revealed that 60 members of the security forces had been killed, and 18,173 protesters detained.

In their continued demonstrations against the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy, protesters from all walks of life have burned pictures of Khamenei and called for the downfall of Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim theocracy.

The protests have mainly focused on women’s rights – Amini was detained by morality police for attire deemed inappropriate under Iran’s Islamic dress code – but have also called for the fall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The unrest has posed one of the boldest challenges to Iran’s clerical ruling elite since it came to power in the 1979 Islamic revolution. However, authorities have crushed previous rounds of major protests.

However, Iran has blamed foreign foes and their agents for the unrest.

Kanaani also backed President Ebrahim Raisi’s claims that Iran has proof that Western nations were involved in protests that have swept the country.

“We have specific information proving that the US, Western countries and some American allies have had a role in the protests,” Kanaani said.

