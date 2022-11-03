•He gave his best for Nigeria —OBJ

•Buhari’s condolence message worthless —IPoB

•Nigeria has lost a great man in Mbazulike —Uzodimma

•We have lost a nationalist, great Zikist —Umeh

•He was committed to Nigeria’s unity —Udeogaranya

By Clifford Ndujihe, Nwabueze Okonkwo, Chimaobi Nwaiwu & James Ogunnaike

NNEWI—prominent Nigerians have continued to mourn the death of the last Zikist, Mbazulike Amechi who passed on recently.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Victor Umeh, and Chief Charles Udeogaranya, among others, yesterday mourned the departed statesman.

Also yesterday, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IpoB, commiserated with the family of the late former first Republic Aviation Minster who transited to the world beyond on Monday.

IPoB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful described Chief Amechi as an icon who stood solidly for the better life of all Biafrans.

The pro-Biafra group, dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s condolence message to Chief Amechi family, saying he disrespected him when he was alive, describing the condolence message as mockery against Ndigbo.

The pro-Biafra group said it will not forget the struggle and achievements of Chief Amechi during the liberation struggle of Nigeria from the colonial masters.

IPoB’s statement read:”We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu commiserate with the family of the great icon and elder statesman, Chief Dr. Mbazulike Amechi who transited to the great beyond on Monday night 1st November 2022.

“IPoB family worldwide and the entire Biafrans mourn the loss of an icon who stood solidly for the better life of all Biafrans. IPoB will not forget the struggle and achievements of this great icon during the liberation struggle of Nigeria from the colonial masters.

“Again, IPoB worldwide will not forget the effort of our father toward the release of our great liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, who was kidnapped from Kenya to Nigeria by the Federal Government.

“Despite his age and failing health, he led Igbo elders’ visit to Aso Rock, Abuja to plead with the Nigerian Government headed by Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as his last wish. But the Nigerian President in his unhidden hatred and lack of respect for the elder statesman and Ndigbo did not grant the last wish and demand by Chief Amechi, with the claim that only the Judiciary will decide Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fate.

“Even after the same Court has discharged and acquitted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Buhari and his Fulani hegemony ignored the request of the old man and the court verdict because of his hatred and disrespect for Ndigbo.

“Now, Chief Amechi has died. He and his likes are sending their disgraceful and mockery condolences to pretend that they care. Shame on them, Amechi died a fulfilled man and at a ripe age none of them who disrespected him will ever reach, because they lack respect for elders.

“Chief Amechi Mbazulike was the last icon who fought for the independence of Nigeria in 1960 and remained strong until the day Chukwu Okike Abiama called him.

“Buhari and his Fulani-controlled Federal Government must understand that Chief Amechi was not happy with them even in death for ignoring his appeal for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”.

He gave his best for Nigeria —OBJ

Mourning Chief Amechi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in a condolence statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Tuesday, noted that Nigerians have been inspired, over the years, by Chief Amechi’s brilliant career and leadership in the country.

Obasanjo according to Akinyemi, recalled that the late statesman joined others like Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe and Chief Anthony Enahoro, among others, in their evergreen proposition way back in 1960 for Nigeria to be granted independence from our erstwhile colonial masters.

“His has been a life of tireless, selfless, and patriotic service to the fatherland as a nationalist, patriot, indefatigable politician, and unyielding activist, at various times in his life.

“A decent and amiable gentleman, he commanded the respect and admiration of his peers and associates. He was an exemplary politician with integrity who demonstrated that politics was an avenue not for mindless enrichment but for rendering faithful service,” Obasanjo was quoted as having said.

Nigeria has lost a great man in Mbazulike—Uzodimma

In his condolence message, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State decried the death of one of Nigeria’s foremost patriots and an illustrious son of Igboland.

Chief Amechi, the Governor said, was an advocate of socio-political inclusiveness of the Igbo in the Nigerian political firmament as well as an apostle of equity, justice and fairness.

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor said his principal regretted that Chief Amechi passed on when his fatherly counsel was needed most, noting that those mourning his death should be consoled by the fact that the former Secretary of the youth wing of the defunct NCNC led a good and fulfilled life of service to God, community, state, country and mankind as a whole.

Governor Uzodimma who further noted that Chief Amechi’s message of equity, fairness and justice resonated well across all the length and breadth of the country, said there is much to gain and learn from all that the deceased espoused while he was alive.

We have lost a nationalist, great Zikist —Umeh

Mourning Chief Mbazulike Amechi, former National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA and now Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central, Senator Victor Umeh, said: “I received with sadness the News of the death of Pa Mbazulike Amechi ( Dara Akunwafor ) of Ukpor more popularly known as the Boy is Good!

“Chief Mbazulike Amechi became the Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the young age of 31 years.

“Dying at the age of 93 years, one would have felt that he has lived long enough, knowing that he was privileged to have attained that age.

“He was not a gratuitous Politician! He was modest and remained committed to the legacies of the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the Great Owelle of Onitsha.

“He did not use the opportunities available to him right from the First Republic to acquire primitive wealth.

“I know that he left Nigeria without achieving a peaceful and prosperous country that he yearned and worked for, just like some of the compatriots that have gone before him, but he surely contributed vocally to the pursuit of justice for all people of Nigeria and particularly the oppressed!”

He was committed to Nigeria’s unity—Udeogaranya

Mourning the departed statesman, a 2019 presidential aspirant, Chief Charles Udeogaranya said Chief Amechi spent the best of his life fighting for the unity of the country.

“He joined the Zikist Movement at a very young age and fought for the independence of Nigeria from colonialists. He continued to fight for the unity of the country and never refrained until he took his last breath. He paid his dues in the service of our dear country, beginning from her journey to independence.

“He was a nation builder and even in his old age, he was committed to the unity of Nigeria and the welfare of the Igbo.”

