…tell America to play its father role in Kanu’s continued detention

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday questioned the alleged silence of the government of the United States of America, USA, over the extraordinary rendition of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya.

IPOB also noted that it is aware through history that it was the United States of America that acted as the world’s conscience to challenge some European countries after the World wars and compelled them to let their colonized African nations go with flag independence from the 1950s, wondering what has gone wrong, that is making them silent of Mazi Kanu’s ordeal in Nigeria.

Read also:

A statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, “Biafra questions to the United States of America government’s silence over Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria” told the USA government to complete the work it started by intervening in Kanu”s alleged illegal rendition.

IPoB’s statement read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, have a burning question to ask the world community. Why is the righteous-minded global conscience of both poor and rich nations, the United States of America, so loudly silent in the matter of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“Their silence in this case of great concern to over seventy million Biafrans is deafening! We know through history that it was the United States of America, that acted as the world’s conscience to challenge some European countries after the World wars and compelled them to let their colonised African nations go with flags (of) independence from 1950s.

“Nigeria is one of such countries that gained their false independence during that era. Dear USA, we the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, call upon you today to complete the work you started then. African nations are still trapped in a false amalgamation that was not germane to our ethnic makeup.

“In the case of Nigeria, the colonial masters are still using their influence to oppress the Indigenous nations. One such situation has caused us to rise up and cry out. Nigeria is polluting our land through oil exploration and extraction and when we ask them to clean it up, they kill our people, raze down our communities, bribe our leaders and few politicians, and place other heavy burdens of oppression on us in other to shut us up.

“As if all the oppression is not enough, the Fulani terrorist herdsmen have entered Nigeria with a jihad agenda that is been supported by the Nigerian Fulani politicians. This Fulani oriented Nigeria government has extraordinarily renditioned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from Kenya to Nigeria. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not a Nigerian citizen but has for a long time taken up British citizenship.

“Our questions, therefore, to the United States of America’s government and the world’s most powerful nation and the Police of the free world are, why did US Government keep mute during the Biafra genocidal war by the Nigerian Government with support from Britain and her allies where over 5 million innocent Biafran lives were wasted between 1967 to 1970 and till date?

“Why did the US government keep silent in the face of the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by Nigeria Government in violation of international law and protocols? Why are they still keeping him in their detention facilities?

Why is the US government still kept mute in the face of the continued illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigeria government, even after competent Courts in Nigeria, Abuja Appeal Court and Umuahi High Court, pronounced him discharged and acquitted since 13th October 2022 and October 27, 2022, respectively, thereby violating his human and fundamental rights?

“Why is the US government still keeping mute and not prevailing on the Nigerian government to start the process of the referendum for the Biafra people to determine and to decide whether to remain or go on their separate way based on self-determination principles?

“What is the US government benefiting from the very corrupt and corruption ravaged Nigeria governance system that warrants their long silence on the ongoing genocides against Biafrans and total disregard to international laws and protocols in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu?

“Africa and the gulf of Guinea and by extension the world will not know peace until the question of Biafra, Nigeria forced amalgamation and artificial borders created by colonial masters are addressed. The American government, a supposed world upholder of democracy and human rights protector, and a global Police, the world is watching you.

“American government must rise up and do the needful and redeem their image and integrity in the face of the global world. The Nigerian government has been holding Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in a special jail situation in their Department of State Services, DSS, solitary confinement for over sixteen months.

“They have denied our leader his proper medication, his prayer paraphernalia and even food in his illegal detention. The Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Abuja, has decided on his case and Nigerian have heard loud and clear of his case as being discharged and acquitted, and we ask what is the reason for his continued detention.”

RELATED NEWS