By Kingsley Omonobi

Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba, has ordered the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Olaleye Faleye, to investigate the alleged assault on a female inspector, Olorunsogo Bamidele, by her Divisional Crime Officer, DCO, in Ode Omu, Osun State.

It will be recalled that in a viral video, the female inspector was seen lamenting the physical torture and beatings inflicted on her, while in uniform, by her superior.

Inspector Olurunsogo alleged that her refusal to enter into a relationship with the DCO of the Police Division, particularly as she told him that she is a married woman was the genesis of the assault on her, in the presence of other police officers and civilians.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement said: “We will await the report of the investigation from Osun State Police Command before necessary actions are taken.

“However we assure the general public that justice will be done in the case, to protect the core values and ethics of the NPF.”

