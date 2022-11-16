By Cynthia Alo

The Nigeria Internet Group, a body set up to establish, guide and promote Internet use in Nigeria has announced its 2022 business clinic targeted at encouraging growth of startups in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the President of the council, Mr. Destiny Amana, called on both individuals and organizations intending to start or grow their businesses to actively participate in the 2022 internet business clinic which will hold 24th November 2022.

According to the group, the Clinic will provide professional consulting, training services among others.

The statement said: “Thought leaders will make presentations on key topics and illustrate how solutions are impacting various Internet Businesses, while IT firms, web hosting companies among others, exhibiting latest cutting-edge innovations in Internet trend impact and technologies as well as answers to customers numerous issues.”

The group also noted that there will be Web hosting companies, IT Support Businesses, Developers, and Bloggers who would be showcasing their products and services as well as to also proffer solutions to their numerous and would-be customers questions on various issues affecting the customers and new customers getting registered.

Individuals, Political leaders, Public and private sector of the economy, Telcos, Fintech firms, Government & Regulators, IT Firms, IOT service providers, Smart Cities service providers, NGO’s, Consultants, Data Centre Operators and Media are expected to be in attendance.

