By Efosa Taiwo

Inter Milan climbed to fourth place on the table after a comeback 3-2 win over Atalanta on Sunday.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman broke the deadlock in the 25th minute from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Edin Dzeko then led the comeback with superb-taken goals in both halves to give Inter the lead

Defender Jose Luis Palemino then put the ball at the back of his net to give Inter a two-goal cushion in the 61st minute

With all to still play for, Palomino redeemed himself in the 77th minute to give Atalanta a lifeline going into the dying stages of the game.

Inter Milan, however, ensured that no goal was conceded onward as they scraped a difficult win from the Gerwiss Stadium.

