By Frank Okeke

A truth, on any plane, presented to different men, is accepted or rejected by each according to the good or evil of his mind. -J.T. Kent

Homeoprophylaxis is the prevention of disease according to the law of similars. A disease-causing agent is given to prevent a similar disease. Another presentation of the law of similars is: A substance which is capable of producing in a healthy person symptoms similar to the characteristic symptoms of an infectious disease, is capable of preventing the emergence of these same characteristic symptoms in a previously unprotected person. In the same vein, a substance that is capable of removing the characteristic symptoms of an infectious disease in an infected person, is capable of preventing the emergence of same characteristic symptoms of the disease in a previously unprotected person. The essence of these statements is to bring out the fact that a prophylaxis can succeed only if the prophylactic is capable of producing or removing the disease symptoms. This is the primary reason homeopathy is effective, safe and without disastrous side effects.

In homeopathic pharmacy we have remedies made from the products of some of these diseases. A few examples include: Anthracinum from anthrax poison, variolinum made from smallpox, infuenzinum made from flu (influenza), pertusin from pertussis (whooping cough), Diphtherinum made for diphtheria. Even though these remedies may provide prophylaxis for many, they may not be the best choices in all cases. A homeopath should be consulted. However when well selected they perform seamlessly whether for curative or prophylactic purpose without any untoward effect. The outcomes of some Nations’ Government-sponsored homeopathic vaccination programmes for some infectious diseases have been detailed in previous articles in this series.

In a footnote to §33, Hahnemann, in the Organon of Medicine, wrote,

a striking fact in corroboration of this is, that whilst previously to the year of 1800, when the smooth scarlatina of Sydenham still occasionally prevailed epidemically among children, it attacked without exception all children who had escaped it in a former epidemic; in a similar epidemic which I witnessed in Konigslutter, on the contrary, all the children who took in time a very small dose of Belladonna remained unaffected by this very highly infectious infantile disease. If medicine can protect from a disease that is raging around, they must possess a vastly superior power of affecting our vital force.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Vaccination is a barbarous practice and one of the most fatal of all delusions current in our time. Conscientious objectors to vaccinations should stand alone, if need be, against the whole world, in defense, of their conviction”. Homeopaths understand the intention behind vaccination. In this final treatise on this topic, vaccinations excluding covid-19 and its vaccines are being considered.

At the age of 13, an orphan boy by name, Edward Jenner heard a milkmaid boast saying that because she had been afflicted with cowpox she will never be afflicted with smallpox. She will never have an ugly, potholed face. This boy grew up to become a doctor. In 1796, as a doctor, he ‘vaccinated’ a boy, James Phipps with pus taken from a cowpox pustule. This act really conferred immunity in the boy as he was not affected on being exposed to smallpox. Vaccination of other children including his 11-month old son further confirmed the result as none of them developed small pox on being exposed to it. So the story goes. Edward Jenner’s inference was both right and commendable. Louis Pasteur, 1881, developed and proved the anthrax vaccine on vaccinated and unvaccinated sheep. 1882, he developed the rabies vaccine.

Now this finding: “I have had to deal with 200 cases of cancer, and I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person” – W.B. Clark, New York Press, 26, January 1909. Also it is on record presently that nations in the developed world with the highest vaccination rates have the highest infant mortality rates.

Some diseases for which vaccines have been developed include: Diphtheria, Whooping cough (pertussis), Flu, (influenza), tetanus, polio, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rubella, Hib, measles, mumps, chicken pox, rotavirus, pneumococcal disease, etc. Tetanus is not a contagious disease and so cannot be a threat to the safety of public spaces. Its vaccine is for personal protection only. Hepatitis B is not contagious but could be contracted through intravenous drug use or fluid exchange.

Some of the adjuvants included in vaccines are formaldehyde (a carcinogen), aluminium, thimerosal (influenza vaccines), polysorbate, monosodium glutamate, phenol (antifreeze); antibiotics: streptomycin, neomycin, gentamycin, polymyxin B; allergens: soy, gelatin, egg, yeast; human diploid cells or residual proteins from aborted fetal tissue; animal by products: chick embryonic fluid, fetal bovine serum, guinea pig embryo cells, monkey kidney cells, etc. Aluminium, is one of the most common adjuvants being used in vaccines for Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, diphtheria, tetanus, Haemophilus influenza type b (Hib), pneumococcal vaccines.

In his Lesser Writings, von Boenninghausen, one of the early pillars of homeopathy, while writing on preventive medicine, said that the most necessary requisite of any prophylactic is the capacity to cure the disease. Vaccinosis, a word formed by Compton Burnett in 1884, is defined as the profound and often long-lasting morbid (diseased) state of the constitution (body) which is engendered (caused) by the vaccinial virus (mine: components of a vaccine) through vaccination (Burnett, 2001).

Some homeopathy researches:

In his work Golden (2004), an Australian, carried out a 15-year clinical study from 1988 to 2003 with 2342 children. He had three groups of children, first group were fully vaccinated children, the second consisted of unvaccinated children and the third consisted of children who received only homeoprophylaxis. The pertussis (whooping cough) attack rate was one of the criteria for the comparative studies. The homeopathically immunized children were given a whooping cough homeoprophylactic. After 15 years the results showed that the group of children who received the homeoprophylactic had an attack rate of 11.7% producing an efficacy value of 86.2% while the group of homeopathically unimmunized children had an attack rate of 85%. Taking everything in to account, 90.4% effectiveness of homeoprophylaxis was achieved in the group of children who were not infected despite exposure to the disease. Long-term health effects proved that the children who received homeoprophylaxis were not only protected against infections that vaccines are used for but that they were the healthiest children of the three groups. The fully vaccinated children were the least healthy, with the highest numbers of infections, respiratory issues, allergies, developmental and behavioural problem.

After 30 years of administering homeopathic nosodes to immunize children, Kunzel (2020) testified to their safety and efficacy. He confirmed that in those rare cases when a homeoprophylactically immunized child got afflicted with the disease, the child always experienced a shorter run of the disease and responded well to additional homeopathic prescriptions. Further he said they had very few cases of influenza among their established patients because they gave them the influenza nosode weekly during the cold and flu season. On the whole, most of the cases they had were patients who had received the flu shot. Continuing, Kunzel (2020) observed that children immunized homeopathically, with doses repeated yearly from age 1 until age 12, generally have fewer childhood illnesses, are better equipped to handle exposures to infectious diseases with little or no morbidity, and have a quicker immune response when an exposure occurs.

In another clinical study conducted by Fox (1987) published in the British Homeopathic Journal, a nosode prepared from a disease component of whooping cough was administered as a preventive remedy to children. Of the responses received from 61 parents, 5% of children definitely contracted whooping cough and 82% remained whooping cough free while the other 13% developed undiagnosed coughs over a five-year period. The prophylaxis was well tolerated with 67% of parents rating its effectiveness as “very good”.

Diphtheria was once a dreaded childhood illness with a high mortality rate. In 1932, Chavanon published how he demonstrated antibody formation to diphtheria following treatment with homeopathic nosode, Diphtherinum. With Chavanon’s treatment, 45 children who received Diphtherinum were converted from Schick test positive to Schick test negative which demonstrated antibody formation to diphtheria. Following this publication, Boyd and Patterson conducted studies using homeopathic preparations of Diphtherinum during World War II in England to see if there could be a conversion of the Schick test. The result of the study was that conversion from Schick test positive to Schick test negative happened in 20 of 33 children (published 1941 in British Homeopathic Journal). These results were duplicated by Roux in 1946.

In a Journal of the American Institute of Homeopathy, Dewey (1921) reported that of 26,795 patients treated by homeopathic physicians for influenza in Philadelphia, the mortality rate was 1.05% while other systems recoded rates of 30%. Dr Wieland treated influenza in 8,000 factory workers in Chicago reported only one death. For further details on homeopathic preventive medicine, please refer to previous articles in this series.

The place of natural immunity

Complementary and Alternative medicine (CAM) in Nigeria includes Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Osteopathy, Acupuncture, Chiropractic. Naturopathy is the largest faculty of medicine under CAM.

While the conventional system employs vaccination to augment natural immunity, Naturopathic physicians have always held that natural immunity developed through exposures during childhood is the best and most complete way to achieve immune competency. Studies have shown that natural immunity when developed is 2 or 3 times better at withstanding infectious diseases than vaccination. Due to this, a group of naturopathic physicians have traditionally opposed conventional vaccinations that introduce foreign substances through the skin completely bypassing the evolutionary oral/nasal route. While the other group of Naturopathic physicians accept that this approach of enhancing immunity through natural means has a sound basis in immune system function and development, they point out the interference of such factors as diet and nutrition, poverty, genetic makeup, psychosocial and environmental factors. This group argues on the imperative of building of natural immunity through alternative therapies as homeoprophylaxis and vaccination.

For the terrible hazards that accompany vaccinations and their treatment with only Homeopathic remedies, the reader may consult the book, Vaccinosis and its cure with Thuja by J. Compton Burnett (on Amazon, B. Jain Publishers Ltd, etc). As was promised in the first part of this treatise, some homeopathic remedies which could be used to counter the negative effects of conventional vaccination are Thuja, Malandrinum, Ledum, etc. Beware: It is not safe to self apply homeopathic remedies. Vaccinosis is a multifaceted disorder and several remedies may be required for reversal. Seek professional advice.

In closing, if we must avoid the hurtful consequences of vaccination, the vaccines should be prepared homeopathically. Without gainsaying, integrating Complementary and Alternative medicine (CAM) in to the Nation’s health care will be a great step in the right direction. My appreciation goes to mercola.com, hpathy.com and the Nigerian Institute of Homeopathy.

Dr. Frank Okeke write from Abuja

