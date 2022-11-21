The Instagram Account (officialefcc) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, a foremost Nigeria Law Enforcement Agency, saddled with the responsibility of making Nigeria free from all forms of economic and financial crimes, which was taken down as a “false positive” by Instagram System on October 28, 2022 has been restored.

The account was restored on 21st November, 2022 following appeal by the Commission supported with evidence of compliance with community guidelines.

The Commission appreciates Stakeholders and members of the public who showed concern while the suspension lasted.

