By Arize Nwobu

INFLATION is an economic situation where there is a general rise in the prices of goods and services. It is the increase in the cost of living in a country. Inflation harms the economy and well-being of consumers, especially the lower-income ones, who spend a higher proportion of their income on necessities. It reduces their purchasing power and discourages savings and investment. Money saved today would become less valuable tomorrow.

Inflation also hinders the inflow of foreign investments, and, in extreme cases, can render a currency useless and trigger mass protests such as what happened in Spain early this year. Reportedly, more than 45,000 protesters gathered in Madrid and demanded high wages to help cope with inflation.

Inflation could be creeping, whereby prices rise slowly, or walking, with a moderate rise in prices. It could also be “running”, whereby prices rise rapidly, or “hyper,” with prices rising by double digits. An economy with hyperinflation would be in real trouble. The currency would be useless, as was the case in Germany in the 1920s and Zimbabwe in the 2000s.

In 1923, Germany suffered hyperinflation as a result of increasing government debt, a rapid increase in money supply in the economy, which was occasioned by the government printing of banknotes that were not backed by gold to pay reparation debt and striking workers. The more money the government printed, the more the money became worthless, as a result of which prices ran out of control.

Also, the exchange rate between the dollar and the mark was one trillion marks to one dollar, a development that was described as a “financial tornado”. But Germany recovered after the old currency, the Mark, was scrapped and a new one, the Renten, was introduced, which restored confidence.

Also, Zimbabwe suffered hyperinflation, which was said to be the worst in world history because of increased money supply by the government in response to rising national debt, in addition to other economic shocks including a decline in output and exports, corruption, and a fundamentally weak economy. To control the raging inflation, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe took extraordinary action. It introduced gold coins for sale to the people in order to boost public trust in the domestic currency.

Central banks world-wide have a phobia for inflation and use different monetary tools to control it, such as the cash reserve ratio, bank rate, credit ceiling, and open market operations, OMOs. Experts have noted that in 2022, inflation rates in the USA and around the world rose to their highest levels since the 1980s because of the repercussions of COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resultant shock to energy and food prices.

Inflation in Nigeria has risen consistently, from 15.60 per cent in January 2022 to 19.64 per cent in July 2022. It rose to 20.52 per cent in August 2022, spiked to 20.77 per cent in September, and further reached 21.09 per cent in October 2022. The reasons for the consistent rise are “a disruption in the supply of food products, an increase in imports due to persistent currency depreciation, and a general increase in the cost of production.”

But the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is not relenting in its effort to rein in rising inflation using the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR. CBN raised the benchmark lending rate to 15.50 per cent in August, which was said to be the highest level since 2006, when the rate was introduced. And recently, the MPR was further raised to 16.5 per cent.

Although some analysts have noted that the MPR increases have not effectively controlled rising inflation, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele has stated that the bank will continue to raise the MPR until the inflation rate falls. Emefiele’s stance is similar to what Paul Volcker did as the Chairman of the US Fed (1979-1987). Normally, the Fed funds rate was often between the band of two percent and five per cent.

But as inflation rate rose at nine per cent and 11 percent, Volcker raised the Fed rate to 11.20 per cent and further to a peak of 20 per cent. The development plunged the economy into a recession, but Volcker maintained his stance even as the inflation rate hit 14 per cent. Dramatically, the inflation rate started falling in 1981. It fell to six per cent and subsequently to four per cent. And Volcker was celebrated as “the man who quashed inflation”.

A similar thing also happened in 2017 when CBN retained the MPR consistently at 14 per cent. The inflation rate, which had reached 19 percent in January 2017, started dropping. It dropped to 17 percent in February, to 15.37 per cent in December, and further to 13.34 per cent in March 2018. Hopefully, CBN’s present stance may also achieve the desired result and reduce the inflation rate.

In addition to raising the MPR, Emefiele stated that the CBN would follow the lead of advanced economies by reducing the circulation of N500 and N1000 notes and increasing the circulation of lower denominations to combat inflation.

Nwobu, a chartered stockbroker and business journalist wrote via [email protected]

