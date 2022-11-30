… as 10 countries set to join Festival



By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of the yuletide, the Cross River State, yesterday, assured participants across the world that insecurity would not stop Calabar Festival and Carnival commencing from December 1-31, 2022.

Speaking on the Calabar Carnival, the Cross River State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Hon Eric Anderson, explained how the 2022 Calabar Carnival will be after two years it was on hold due to the novel Corona Virus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson also said it became necessary to resume following major Carnivals across the world have been held in few months ago.

He said: “Cross River State is Nigeria’s tourism destination. We are geared up already for December with exciting events from the 1 -31 of December both international carnival inclusive.

“On security, we have made adequate security arrangement in collaboration all security agencies in Cross River State including the Military to provide security for participants and their property throughout the 31 days of the Festival.”

According to him, for the suspension of the Calabar Carnival for two years was an opportunity to review the event critically for better outing, which all is put in place and set for this year’s eventual resumption of the Carnival that would surpass other editions held in the past.

“We had a lot of people wanting to be in our regular band so the size increased, which decided to create two new bands besides the five to compete, which is the Diamond Band and Calavegas.

“For this year we will be having seven bands competing unlike the five that usually compete. There are also two new innovations which are the Arabian and Old School parties.

“From the 1st of December which is World Aids Day we do flag off the event to mark World Aids Day and our Festival Villages. We usually have the one which is the Festival Village but this year we are having two more villages added to that.

“These villages is a way of decentralizing just because for people coming from other areas.”

He also made it known that there will be Award Ceremony; Cross River Movie Award, Paradise Movie Award, Unleash Your Creativity, which is also an event for actors.

According to him on the 23 of December will open the week with a gospel performance which is christened ‘Calabar Praise and Worship’, which will feature Mercy Chinwo, and others.

He also said all residents in Calabar will be on white attire on December 24, Christmas Eve, and also have family day. While December 26 will be the kick-off of Carnival, and December 27 will be for local and international bikers, and there will be Miss African Beauty Pageant same day.

On December 28 to also mark the biggest Street party in Africa, the International Carnival Calabar, Senator Ita Giwa and Edem Duke. On December 29 is for participating countries will be hosted at the Carnival.

While on the December 30 is slated for the new injection, the Old School party with old school musicians and their bands performing.

Speaking on the funding of the Festival, he said it is both from private and public sources.

He added that Cross River Garment factory is producing all costumes for the event, and also expressed optimism that the local economy would be boosted.

