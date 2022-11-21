By Henry Umoru

THE National Assembly chapter of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN Mondayy assured that it would work assiduously to ensure security in and around the complex of the National Assembly by nipping in the bud, influx of political thugs, pick pockets and praise singers.

According to PASAN, aside thugs, praise singers and pick pockets flocking the National Assembly on daily basis, it vowed that it would put a stop to indecent dressers particularly the young ladies to ensure that the National Assembly was not turned into their operational centres.

Addressing Journalists in Abuja ahead of 2022 PASAN Week slated to commence on Sunday, 27th November , 2022, Chairman of the National Assembly chapter of the Parliamentary Staff , Comrade Sunday Sabiyyi said, “Security is everybody’ business. It has happened to us sometime, we were coming into the NASS complex when some thugs blocked us before we could apprehend them they ran away. We are going to take it up with management.

“We have so many plans to make the National Assembly secure and we believe the new Clerk to the National Assembly ( CNA) , will agree with us to tackle insecurity to follow the process to see that the environment is secured.

“We are also going to enforce the code of dressing in this place. Not only the security, because sometimes you see some women dressed almost half naked.”

The PASAN Chairman confirmed that so many unauthorized persons come into this National Assembly including security operatives who are sometimes armed, said, “They are not supposed to come into NASS with their guns but we find out that some are doing so why.”

