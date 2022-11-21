By Henry Umoru

Worried by the economic woes and insecurity Nigerians face across the country, Governors of the thirty- six States under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF will meet today.

The Governors at the 8th NGF Teleconference meeting which is expected to begin at 4 pm prompt, will brainstorm on to to revive the dwindling Nigeria’s economy.

A statement yesterday in Abuja from the NGF’s media office read, The 8th NGF Teleconference meeting will hold tomorrow, ( today) Tuesday, 22nd, November 2022 with Governors of the 36 states seeking to discuss further steps for the revival of the economy and a new order that will ensure the safety and enhance the livelihoods of all Nigerians.

“In an invitation issued by the Director General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Mr Asishana B Okauru, the Forum will be receiving opening remarks and a briefing from the NGF Chairman, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal before the business of the day snowballs into the few presentations on the nation’s economy.

“There would also be updates from States, Fiscal, Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) that would cover programme implementation progress, sustainability activities, and upcoming reform deadlines.

“The meeting which is virtual will also feature an update on the NG-CARES and SABER projects both anchored by the world bank for a continuous propping of the states and the survival of the subnational population.

In addition, at the teleconference meeting, there would be the adoption of the last NGF meeting.

“At the last NGF meeting, it was discussed that the Forum launched a Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge – a flagship programme to revamp the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy in the country by maximizing the commitment of state governors to PHCUOR, promoting a progressive increase in PHC funding, and ensuring all primary health care centres have the requisite human resource capacity.

“The 8th teleconference meeting is expected to begin at 4 pm prompt.”

