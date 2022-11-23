The House of Representatives is to consider the creation of Centre for the Coordination and Control of proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria.

This followed the recommendation of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence as a measure to help advance the war against insecurity within communities and the larger society.

Rep. Shaaban Sharada (APC-Kano) presented the Bill in Abuja on Wdnesday, titled “Bill for an Act to provide for the Establishment of the Nigerian Centre for the Coordination and Control of the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Nigeria”.

He said the bill was introduced in 2019 and subsequently referred to the Committee on National Security and Intelligence Pursuant to Order 12 Rule 2 after the second reading.

The Committee held a Public Hearing on Sept. 27, 2021, and memoranda and inputs received from the various stakeholders were subjected to further technical analysis.

He said the report of the committee was laid on the floor of the House on July 21.

He said ECOWAS member states considered the proliferation of small arms and light weapons to constitute a major threat to peace and stability within member states.

He said they were concerned at the flow of small arms and light weapons into West Africa and recognised the need to control arms transfers.

According to him, they recognise the need to prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit manufacture, excessive accumulation, trafficking, detention and use of small arms and light weapons.

“In light of this, member states agreed to the articles contained in Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.”

He said the bill sought to establish a National Institutional framework to implement the provisions of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons 2006,” the Synopsis read.

He said the bill would go a long way to promote and ensure the coordination of concrete measures for effective control of Small Arms and Light Weapons

