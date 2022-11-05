Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has trained 7,000 regiments and Special Forces to combat security challenges in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, stated this at the graduation ceremony of the 112 special Forces of Course 10/2022 on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the NAF has reiterated its commitment by boosting the strength of regiments and special operations forces personnel through “purposeful training and human capacity development”.

“The 7,000 so far trained are made up of 5,000 Regiments and 2,000 Special Operation Forces personnel, both at home and abroad,” Amao said.

He said that NAF had grown to be a formidable force with enhanced professionalism due to regular training, acquisition of new platforms and reactivation of grounded fleets.

Amao, represented by Air Vice Marshal Auwal Bello, Chief of training and Operations, NAF headquarters, said the Air Force had made concerted efforts to build its own internal capacity and resilience for force protection, by boosting the strength of our Regiment and Special Operations Forces personnel through “purposeful training and human capacity development’’.

He urged the graduating Special Forces to be courageous and take the battle to all the adversaries of the country, “be they terrorists, insurgents or any other criminal elements, in synergy with our Sister Services and other security agencies.

“I, therefore, urge you to effectively utilize the knowledge and experience gained during the Course whenever and wherever duty calls.

“This will require you to exhibit courage, commitment and loyalty in the discharge of your duties.

“I also enjoin you all to redouble your efforts and engage the security challenges with rugged optimism and renewed determination,” Amao said.

The chief of staff also urged the graduating officers to remain professional in the discharge of their constitutional duty of ensuring the security of beloved good people and the country.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Ibukunle Daramola, Air Officer Commanding, AOC Ground Training Command, explained that Special Forces operations are characterized by speed, precision, destabilizing shock effects and perseverance of forces.

“The curriculum of this course entailed weapon handling, swimming, unarmed combat, small team tactics, amongst other focused areas,” he said.

He appreciated Amao for his commitment to ensuring that the pursuit of purposeful training and human capacity development is achieved.

Daramola assured that the Ground Training Command remains resolute in ensuring qualitative training so as to have the best in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 281 personnel nominated, 149 trainees were found physically and medically fit, but only 112 graduated to qualify as Special Forces operatives, also known as Nigerian Air Force Panthers.

