By David Odama

A concern citizen of Plateau State, Haruna Bature has advised those embarking on character assassination against the state governor Simon Lalong to desist forthwith.

Haruna in a statement issued and made available to Journalists at the weekend also warned those he described as enemies of progress to give peace a chance, adding that Lalong’s interest on the safety of the citizens of the state was overwhelming.

It would be recalled that the former Special Assistant on Information Communication Technology had in a press release on Friday berated Lalong for placing his political interests above the safety of citizens.

He accused the governor of placing his political interest above the citizen’s safety. Alfred Mashat Makut, had in a statement accused the governor of paying lip service.

“My dear Governor and Principal, Governor Simon Bako Lalong, whom I have supported with everything I have when it comes to political support, again, did not abandon whatsoever political engagement he had to visit my people.

The former aide alleged that the government has failed in its responsibility of securing life and properties of people.

Reacting to that, Haruna claimed that the statement by one Mr. Alfred Mashat Makut claiming that Governor Simon Lalong places his political interests above the safety of citizens, hence his resignation as Special Assistant On Information Communication Technology, was baseless, unfounded and calculated attempt to smear the hard earned reputation of the state governor.

According to Haruna, “Alfred claims is nothing but absolute falsehood and a complete fabrication of those who authored it. There is no iota of truth in it. Governor Lalong has been very proactive when it comes to the issue of security and this is not a hidden fact”.

“Last year 2021, October 26 to be precise, Governor Lalong cried out at a panelist on “Removing Binding Constraints to Security: The Sub-national Perspective,” at the 27th Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja, that the Federal government policies won’t allow him deal with insecurity decisively in Plateau State.

“Furthermore, Governor Lalong has disclosed severally that he and his colleagues have made recommendations to the President on security. They had advised the Presidency to set up a high powered committee of experts to sit down and look at the recommendations.

“Just a couple of months ago, Governor Simon Lalong who’s the chairman of Northern Governors Forum (NGF), other 18 state governors and all the traditional rulers in the region called for the amendment of the 1999 constitution to give legal backing to state police.

“Governor Lalong’s administration apart from procuring weapons and equipments, have unveiled a crime tracking mobile app, emergency security lines, neighbourhood security watch tower, and has improved security at its borders by deploying security agencies to forestall attacks, and the construction of access roads in the local areas to facilitate quick response to distress calls following incessant attacks in some communities in Bokkos, Ryiom, Kanam, Wase, and Bassa Local Government Areas.

“Governor Lalong condemned the latest attack on Maikatako village in Bokkos Local Government Area which led to the deaths of 11 people and injuries to others. He said the killers must be fished out and brought to justice for the dastardly act, while directing all security agencies to be firm and hard on any person or groups behind the criminal act.

“Those who want to fight “wars they need to fight” should have the courage to do so and not hide behind someone to fire their bullets. Any attempt by any person or group of persons to stir up ethno-religious crises in the state of Plateau will fail. Their attempts will be an exercise in futility”, Haruna declared.

RELATED NEWS