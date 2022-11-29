By Evelyn Usman

The Kogi State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the People’s Republic of China for the provision of high-technology architecture that would nip crime and other acts of criminality in the bud.

Declaring open a two-day interactive workshop on ‘Kogi State Mission Critical Support System: A 21st century integrated smart state/security architecture” in Abuja, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State disclosed that the project would be driven by a 5G network and a 30Megawatt gas.

He stated that the project which is powered by Hytera Communication Limited would also enhance the proficiency of security agents in their investigation, as available gadgets would enable them to view the state from their respective offices.

The initiative according to him, became expedient since the state bordered ten other states, adding that it was also a proactive measure to tackle intelligence reports on threats by criminals.

He stated that: “There cannot be any meaningful development economically without safety and security. Being a confluence state, we are a serious government that is ready to harness every one of our resources for the benefit of our people.

“Coming at this moment to partner with us cannot be overemphasized. It is a strategic time and we will continue to do that so that Kogi State can be as developed as the People’s Republic of China.

“I want to assure the people of Kogi State that to the last day I will leave office, I will continue to cooperate with all our law enforcement agencies and our citizens across board to make sure we fight these criminals.

“There are imminent threats. We receive credible intelligence every day but by the grace of God, we will decimate them. We will crush them and deal with them.

“The issue of safety and security is a continuous process. There is never a time you will have 100 percent crime-free society and there is no one single solution you will get to have it all because criminals continue to evolve and we will continue to double our efforts.”

“Looking at China’s background and pedigree, when we deploy this technology, I am of the belief that it is going to help not only Kogi but Nigeria at large. I think in no distant time from now, Nigeria is going to be more secure than any other place. Both soft and hardware are being purchased in quantum and we want to take a lead in Kogi State.

“This is going to be beneficial to Kogi State and by extension, all other North Central states and Nigeria at large.

So, if we take care of Kogi State, we have taken care of the Northern and Southern parts of the country,” the governor stated.

Representative of Hytera, Cuipjian Chun, said technology ruled the world and that Kogi State should not be left out of the train.

The project which is billed to kick off in the first quarter of 2023, according to him, would put Kogi State in particular, and Nigeria in general, at par with other developed countries in the globe.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, of Kogi State Investment Promotion Agency KOSIPA Abdulkareem Siyaka, disclosed that the project would also create employment and investment in the state

RELATED NEWS