…As Gani Adams flays Lagos-Ibadan Expressway attack

By Dayo Johnson & Dapo Akinrefon

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, said that the establishment of Amotekun started the zero tolerance to crimes in the South-West.

Akeredolu said this in Akure when the Campaign for Democracy, CD, conferred him with a prestigious Security Award of Excellence and Good Governance.

Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Jimoh Dojumo, the governor said that the establishment of the security outfit in the region has recorded huge successes.

He noted that the security of lives and property of the citizenry in the region remained paramount to the governors in the region.

He said: “The fourth batch of Amotekun personnel was recently deployed across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State to further protect the lives and property of the people and reduce the crime rate in the state.

“Without being immodest, this administration at inception has never shied away from the monthly subventions given to all the security agencies in Ondo state.

“Operational vehicles kitted with modern security gadgets were also procured and distributed on regular basis.

“Several hundreds of motorcycles were also procured and distributed across eighteen local government areas of the state to boost intelligence gathering.

“Recently, about 50 security vehicles equipped with modern security gadgets were procured and distributed to all security agencies in the state to boost their operational efficiency.

“Also, there is unity and robust synergy among security agencies including the Amotekun Corps.

“Ever since, there has been workable synergy among the leadership of the conventional security agencies and Amotekun which has brought a huge success, and also arresting crimes even before they occur.”

Gani Adams condemns Lagos-Ibadan Expressway attack

Meanwhile, the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams, yesterday, said the attacks on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway were unfortunate, saying he had raised the alarm on the imminent attacks much earlier

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, stated that the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is too strategic to the southwest region and Nigeria.

He said: “It is sad that you find yourself in a situation where you feel helpless resulting from the lackadaisical attitudes of the security agencies to the security challenges affecting us in the Southwest.

“The SSSG had severally offered to assist the security agencies in curtailing the security challenges along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.”

“We intend to partner with the police patrol team in ensuring that strategic road is safe for travellers.”

“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is very strategic to the southwest and Nigeria and it will be disastrous for us to ignore the road, making terrorists and kidnappers kings of the most important road in Nigeria, even at the expense of travellers.”

