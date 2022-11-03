Concerned by the division among Nigerians as the country prepares for 2023 election, the Christ Gospel Apostolic Church, CGAC, has asked citizens to embrace Godly virtues, in order for the country to become more united and peaceful.

The church said that the challenges confronting the country may be enormous, but the key solution was for all Nigerians to adhere strictly to God’s commandments and other virtues that would engender the desired unity, growth, and development.

It made the recommendation yesterday during a press briefing in Lagos to herald the church’s 60th founder’s anniversary and annual convention expected to kick off Monday, 7th November to Sunday, 13th November.

The General Overseer, CGAC, Apostle Samson Afolabi, stressed that unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians would end insecurity and boost development across Nigeria.

According to him, “The challenge of our time is enormous. Both at family, church, community, national and global levels, we are burdened and therefore ready to be at the forefront of appealing to the conscience and consciousness of people, to embrace godliness as the only virtue that can engender unity, progress, prosperity, national cohesion, and global peace”.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General superintendent and the convention chairman, Pastor Joshua Adejumo, disclosed that the convention programmes have been designed to allow prayers for the nation during the upcoming election.

He noted that next year’s poll was crucial for the country and the church believed that only prayers could give the country desired leaders.

“There will be a special prayer for our dear country Nigeria on the forthcoming election to be peaceful and fair and for leadership of the country”, he added.

