By Peter Egwuatu

InfraCredit, an infrastructure credit guarantee institution, has announced the credit enhancement of Darway Coast Nigeria Limited’s green debt issue, under a co-financing arrangement with the £10 million Climate Finance Blending Facility funded by the United Kingdom, UK, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (UK-FCDO), an initial transaction under InfraCredit’s clean energy funding programme.

The programme seeks to aggregate, de-risk and unlock domestic institutional investments to support eligible clean energy projects in Nigeria to contribute towards meeting the country’s universal electrification goal by 2030 and the SDG 7 target of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all, whilst putting the country on a path to achieve net zero emissions by 2060.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard, the initial transaction under the programme, was financed with the UK-funded Facility through a blended instrument enabling domestic institutional investors to directly invest in a 7-year fixed rate local currency debt financing for the project, making it the first-ever certified blended local currency green debt issue for a solar mini-grid project in Nigeria.

Speaking on the transaction, Managing Director of Darway Coast Nigeria Limited, Mr. Henry Ureh, stated: “For mini-grid developers, access to long term affordable local currency finance is critical for sustainability and scale, which is why we are extremely excited about the possibility of participating in such a milestone transaction. That mini-grid developers like us can now access patient green capital in naira from domestic institutional investors, to construct off-grid infrastructure for renewable energy access to un-electrified rural communities in Nigeria for productive use, is unprecedented. “

The CEO of InfraCredit, Chinua Azubike, said: “According to Nigeria’s Integrated Energy Planning Tool, it is estimated that up to US $16.4bn of funding will be required to finance off-grid infrastructure for solar mini-grids and stand-alone solar systems that will electrify 621,000 unserved communities not connected to the grid, which represents 98% of the identified settlements without energy access.”

