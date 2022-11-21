By Peter Egwuatu

Following the rising rate of inflation and the attendant economic situation in the country, Wabi Nigeria, e-commerce operator, has announced massive discounts for retailers in the maiden edition of its shopping festival campaign to mitigate hardship and grow their businesses (markets).

The Company stated that retailers in Nigeria will get huge discounts on a wide range of products across different categories from top Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) brands which offers the retailers including small shop owners to boost their businesses.

The campaign, tagged, Boku Festival, is in partnership with top international and local FMCG brands such as Coca-Cola, Diageo, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Grand Oak,Olam amongst others.

Speaking on the campaign, the Country Manager, Wabi Nigeria, Omolara Adagunodo, disclosed that the current economic situation in the country is one of the motivations behind the campaign to support the Wabi2b retail partners.

In her words, “we understand the current economic situation and as always, we are committed to help our retail partners stock up their stores at the best prices. Boku Festival is a way to show our retail partners and distributors all the opportunities and power that e-commerce brings. We have a responsibility to support retailers including small store owners with such great deals and discounts whilst their purchasing process is seamless so that they can increase their revenue and become competitive in a digital era.”

