By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been accused of contempt of court over its alleged omission of Moses Ebosetale as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Esan North-East Constituency 1 into the Edo state house of assembly.

Speaking to journalists as campaigns begin ahead of the 2023 begin, counsel to Ebosetale, Luke Okun said all efforts to ensure that INEC reverse itself by imputing his client’s name into its portal rather than Omokhegbe Caleb has not been successful

He said “What INEC did is a violation of the order of the court. By that act, INEC has shown they have disregarded the judgment of court and it will get to a stage where we will take a legal step to ensure the name of our client is properly reflected on INEC potter.

“Obviously, INEC is in contempt, they are in contempt of the court judgment. Court has given judgment that these young man and all others are the candidates, now, you have published the name of all other persons and removed the name of our client, the question is, does INEC has power to begin to select from court judgment who becomes a candidate or not, they don’t have such powers, so for us, we will believe that INEC is probably waiting for the right time.

“They still have time to remove that name. It is a judgment, so they have no option. That he must be removed, and Moses Ebosetale’s name must be reflected in the portal before the election. I repeat, what INEC is doing is violation of court judgment, and it is contemptuous.

“We can’t continue in this practice, because I don’t know the reason why INEC is doing this. But the truth is that what the other young man is doing is exercise in futility, it is a waste of time because judgment is against him, and whosoever is advising the young man to campaign, I don’t think the person wishes him well. Because obviously, there is a judgment against you and other defendants, so for you to claim you are the candidate is something else.”

