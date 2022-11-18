By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named Barr. Omosede Igbinedion, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assemblu, Marcus Onobun, Barr. Jimoh Ijegbai and a former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto among others as candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party for the House of Representatives in various constituencies for next year’s general election.

Igbinedion is gunning to represent Ovia Federal constituency while Onobun is contesting to represent Esan West/Esan Central and Igueben federal constituency, Hon Adjoto is seeking election to represent Akoko-Edo federal constituency while Hon Ijegbai is gunning to represent Owan Federal Constituency.

Senatorial candidates on the updated list in the website of INEC also have Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen for Edo South, Senator Clifford Ordia for Edo Central and Senator Francis Alimekhena for Edo North.

Edo PDP candidates preciously published list by INEC were those conducted in the primaries organised by a faction of the party led by Chief Dan Orbih.

A source within the electoral body said the body does not want to dabble into internal politics of the Edo PDP and said the final names as published as regards candidate of the Edo PDP were based on a recent court order.

Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in Edo State, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, who confirmed the updated version of the list of PDP’s candidates in Edo said the change was effected on INEC’s website, based on court order.

