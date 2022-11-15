By Festus Ahon

THE Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, has listed Olorogun Taleb Tebite as the validly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal constituency, following his victory at the Federal High Court, Asaba.

Olorogun Taleb Tebite’s name is contained in a list signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony attached to a statement issued by the Commission.

According to the statement, “the Commission published the Final List of Candidates for Presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections on 20th September, 2022 and Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on 4th October, 2022 in accordance with the provisions of Section 32 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Election.

“After the said publication, the Commission was served Orders of Court in respect of the nomination of candidates for Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly Elections.

“By virtue of the provision of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the lists of candidates in respect of the affected Constituencies are amended pursuant to the Orders of Court.

“Please note that the amendment supersedes the earlier publications on 20th September and 4th October, 2022 in the affected Constituencies”.

Recall that Olorogun Taleb Tebite had dragged Chief Solomon Ahwinawhi, PDP and INEC to the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba to challenge the substitution of his name with the former.

The Federal High Court presided over by Justice F.A Olubanjo had in its judgment on October 19 declared Olorogun Taleb Tebite as the validly nominated candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election held May 22nd, 2022 at the Ughelli township stadium.

The court in the judgment, ordered the 1st defendant, PDP to replace its nominated candidate, Chief Solomon Ahwinawhi with Hon Tebite Taleb Avwerosuo Okpako as its (PDP) candidate to contest the 2023 general elections into the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal constituency of Delta State.

