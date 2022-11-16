INEC stated on Tuesday in Benin that it had yet to release or update any new list of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates vying for state and National Assembly elections in Edo.

Recall that there has been controversies following the emergence of different lists of candidates produced from parallel primary elections conducted by the party in the state.

INEC had earlier published the list of candidates for the state and National Assembly elections in the state, but denied any update after that.

Mr Timidi Wariowei, Head, Voter Education and Publicity at INEC office in Edo, said the office was yet to receive any new list from its Abuja headquarters.

He added that INEC did not release the list of candidates currently being posted on social media.

“It is not true. We have not received any new list from INEC headquarters and if it is not on our INEC websites, that means it is not correct,’’ Wariowei told newsmen.

