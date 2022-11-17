By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo State, Mr. Timidi Wariowei has confirmed the updated version of the list of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) candidates in Edo for the 2023 general elections.

Wariowei, through the telephone, stated that the change was effected on INEC’s website, based on court order.



This position cme few hours after the state chairman of the PDP, Hon Tony Aziegbemi consented to the fact that the latest list with INEC was the outcome of the primary conducted by the committee sent to the state by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.



Wariowei said “Some people came to our office in Benin City to inquire about the authentic list of PDP’s candidates in Edo State for the 2023 general elections.

“When we checked INEC’s website, we discovered that there was an updated version of the list of PDP’s candidates for next year’s general elections in Edo State, strictly based on court order.

“I do not have information on when the list was updated, and I do not know which of the factions has its candidates on the just-updated list.

“I am not a politician. So, I can neither answer most of your questions nor provide the pieces of information that you require.”

