…appeals to CBN to unify exchange rate

By Jimoh Babatunde

An industrialist and Chief Executive Officer, Erisco Foods Ltd, Chief Eric Umeofia, has reiterated his call for support for locally manufactured goods in the country saying that the biggest challenge being faced by indigenous manufacturing organisations is lack of support and patronage from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking at the company’s Product Unveiling and Distributors Reward event at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos, Umeofia said that if Nigeria Customs Service, NAFDAC and CBN implement their duties judiciously, Nigeria’s economy would improve within six months.

“The biggest challenge Erisco Foods face as an indigenous manufacturing organisation is lack of support and patronage from MDAs and some Nigerians alike, who prefer anything foreign.”

He added that the company was yet to utilise 15 per cent of its 450,000 Metric Tonnes per annum processing capacity due to the lack of patronage from ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and frustration in obtaining foreign exchange from financial institutions.

He added that to exit the current economic uncertainty the public must desist from patronising imported goods.

Umeofia noted that patronage of imported goods at a detriment to locally produced goods was economic sabotage.

“If we can get the needed patronage and support from MDAs, our production capacity will increase and Nigerians and the Nigerian economy will be the utmost beneficiary.”

Chief Eric Umeofia also appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unify the country’s exchange rate to aid economic stability and recovery.

He noted that the multiple foreign exchange rates had caused economic disruptions, “If the country wants to rid itself of unstable foreign exchange rates, we should remove different exchange rates, the parallel market is about N770 while the official rate is around N440.

“The reality is that many businesses source their foreign exchange from the parallel market as access to foreign exchange from the official market is hard.

“Since I came into the country 10 years ago, the value of my investment has reduced by 40 per cent in dollar terms.

“Last Monday, I lost N74 million to exchange rate differentials. I exchanged naira to a dollar at N900 for a good I wanted to purchase, and the next day, it crashed to about N800, I lost N74 on each dollar,” he said.

Umeofia noted that the apex bank should evolve a clear strategy and timeline on how it intends to achieve full unification of the country’s multiple exchange rates.

According to him, this will enhance the naira’s strength, boost liquidity, promote both domestic and foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

Also, Mr Nnamdi Umeofia, the Managing Director, Erisco Foods, appealed to the Lagos State Government to ensure an enabling business environment, saying that the activities of some of its personnel were inimical to business growth.

Umeofia noted that business operations in the state were frustrating due to constant harassment by agents of the state government in the guise of sourcing for Internally Generated Revenue.

Besides, Umeofia said that to enhance nutrition and quest for Nigerians to consume healthy foods, the company unveiled seven new products for the well-being of the populace.

The occasion was also used by Erisco Foods to reward ACP Danjel Amah with one million naira and products worth N120,000 annually for two years, for his exemplary and professional conduct in rejecting a bribe of $200,000 million.

Umeofia recalled that his attitude led to the arrest of the suspected armed robbery syndicate in Kano State while appealing to others to emulate Amah’s professionalism and integrity.

He also rewarded Mr Abraham Airaodion, a Nigerian taxi driver in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, who returned 100,000 Dirhams, about N12 million that was forgotten in his taxi.

Some distributors of the company were also rewarded for their excellent performance and contributions to the company’s growth.

RELATED NEWS