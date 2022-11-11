By Moses Nosike

As the king of Jollof, it is only natural that the new Indomie flavour, Indomie Jollof Chicken is launched with pomp and pageantry. Indomie Jollof Chicken made its first appearance in Nigerians at the premiere of Wakanda Forever, a well-acclaimed movie, on November 9, 2022. It was a night of fun, laughter, games, praises for Jollof, and of course more than enough Indomie Jollof Chicken to go around.

Nigeria’s number one noodle, Indomie Noodles partnered Film house’s IMAX cinemas to launch the newest addition to its yummy list of flavors, the Jollof Chicken flavor at the launch of the movie. Movies x Indomie Jollof Chicken, I mean where would you rather be?

The launch kicked off to a great start with the face painting session adorning the beautiful faces at the event. Next, we had the sampling session where everyone had an amazing time enjoying the savory and sumptuous Jollof Chicken. Everyone had praises on their lips for the King of Jollof.

The highlight of the event was Jollof Chicken regal celebration as of the King of Jollof. We saw a pack of the Indomie Jollof Chicken sitting on its royal Wakanda-themed throne and praise singers eulogizing it. Next, these praise singers eulogized everyone at the launch while they displayed and showed off their costumes while sitting on the Indomie Jollof Chicken throne. The praises got them dancing and generally having a great time.

The Indomie team interacted with the individuals present. They were asked to share their opinion on their Indomie Jollof Chicken experience. The fun went on to another level when people were asked to describe jollof in their local dialect.

The launch was graced by socialites and well-meaning individuals serving us their yummy looks, such as actors, influencers, ex-BBN stars, and many more. The event also featured other fun activities such as the treasure hunt which saw individuals looking under their seats right before the premiere began, to win amazing prizes.

