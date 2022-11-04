Primary school kinds in an India school

By Biodun Busari

All primary schools in the Indian capital city, New Delhi will be closed indefinitely from tomorrow following the increasing levels of air pollution in the city.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Friday at a news conference adding that the government is doing all sorts to address environmental degradation.

Reports from Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

Kejriwal said, “We’re taking all steps to control the situation. Meanwhile, we are shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow.’’

According to him, his government was also contemplating bringing back the odd-even traffic rationing measure for vehicles in the capital city.

The air pollution level in Delhi became severe on Friday for the second consecutive day.

“`This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem.

“Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed.

“We are finding solutions. Give us a year’s time to address the issue.”

