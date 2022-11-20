Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said incompetent people within the government are the bane of Nigeria’s developmental progress.

Obi stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

Read also: I didn’t say Peter Odili was my classmate – Obi

According to Obi, unqualified persons hold several government positions in Nigeria.

The Labour Party candidate noted that the development is creating problems for Nigeria in different forms.

He said, “We are all aware of the problems and the issues confronting us. Bad leaders. Insecurity. Corruption. Mismanagement of the economy. Incompetent people holding positions at different levels of government. Abject poverty in the midst of plenty,” he tweeted on his handle.

“Ethno-religious crises. But all of these are mere symptoms. We see the manifestations, but the real problem is deep down. Every four years we attempt to treat the symptoms by electing the person who has convinced us that he is the solution to our woes. Then he disappoints us,” he added.

RELATED NEWS