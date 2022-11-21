…Calls on IGP to ensure peaceful transition

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its members and supporters to embark on fasting and prayers to ensure successful transition of power on November 27th.

In a statement by its State Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, the party instructed members to go to their mosques, churches and their places of worship to seek divine support as the state moves towards transition of power in which the incumbent is plotting to truncate a constitutional process.

” Let us again continue to report to the Almighty God who enthrones and dethrones. Let us intensify our prayers for divine grace on Osun state to witness eventual enthronement of Imole, Senator Ademola Adeleke as the nect executive governor of Osun state. This week is declared as days of heavenly intervention such that the armour of God which Adeleke’s two-finger- symbol represent will reign supreme in Osun state”, the party Chief explained.

He called on party members to be peaceful and to be on the look out for provocations from APC members and leaders, urging his members to hold fast to God as we move to the last phase of the political struggle.

” You will be tempted. You will be provoked. Be mindful not to fall for their trap, their hidden agenda to set the state ablaze. Be conscious of our responsibilities to Man and God to ensure peaceful transition on Sunday”, Dr Adekunle noted.

He also called on the Inspector General of Police to deeply monitor development in Osun state and deploy surveillance team to ensure a seamless change of government on November 27th.

While affirming knowledge of surreptitious moves by the APC government to disrupt Sunday inauguration, the party called attention to the very delicate political scenario in the state, cautioning against concerted plan by some Trumpists to create constitutional crisis ahead of Sunday event.

The PDP Chief noted that South West is a politically volatile zone where altering the will of the people in the past had erupted in political instability, advising that plotting against peaceful transition is the greatest disservice any leader can do to the people of the state.

” We call on western diplomatic missions, international democracy organisations and relevant national security agencies to closely monitor Osun state in the next one week. Peaceful transition is a must in line with the 1999 constitution and any move to truncate that process is a threat not just to Osun state but the entire national democratic project”, the statement said

