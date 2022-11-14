By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

The Black Stars of Ghana have released their 26-man squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana’s national team coach Otto Addo announced the squad on Monday.

Headlining the list are Atletico Bilbao’s Inaki Williams and Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

Ghana are in Group H of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

The Ghanaians almost qualified for the World Cup on away goal after playing out a 1-1 draw against Nigeria.

Goalkeepers

Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen)

Ibrahim Danland ( Asate Kotoko)

Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St. Gallen)

Defenders

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

Denis Odoi (Club Brugge)

Mohammed Salisu (Southampton)

Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux)

Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo)

Baba Rahman (Reading)

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City)

Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg)

Alidu Seidu (Clermont)

Midfielders

Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Elisha Owusu (Gent)

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (Freiburg)

Andre Ayew (Al Sadd)

Mohammed Kudus (Ajax)

Salis Abdul Samed (Lens)

Forwards

Abdul Issahaku (Sporting)

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade)

Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City)

Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak)

Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge)

RELATED NEWS