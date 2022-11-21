By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

A classical material is a stuff that has stood the test of time and therefore overcome the corroding influence of fad. It is a style or form of art uninfluenced by the vagaries of fashion. It is a cultural product that retains its value and appeal regardless of age, epoch or generation. In short, a classical piece of writing, art or music is a timeless good.

The songs of Elvis Presley written and produced in the 1960s have come and gone into oblivion, but the music of Mozart and Beethoven created more than 200 years ago remain relevant and appreciated. In the global north tradition, the music of Mozart and Beethoven are classical music, but those of Elvis Presley are not. Why? Because the songs of Elvis Presley were created in a style subject to the vagaries of fashion and tastes while the music of Mozart and Beethoven were forged in a mold that is insulated to changes in styles and tastes.

Every society decides for itself what its values are or will be valued. The Western World decided that music written in the style musicians like Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Handel, Hayden, Schubert, etc., will continue to be relevant in their culture. Why should African songs written in the form and style of our own Africa, for instance, not be our own Classical Music? The answer is, we Africans have not decided they should be.

Tourists Club International, TCI, incorporated 2020 in Nigeria, which deals on arts, culture, tourism and environment, is championing the innovative idea of establishing the highlife music and its derivates genres as Africa’s own classical music. TCI sources for, provides and promotes music artists and music products that keep the fire of Africa’s Highlife Music and other genres burning.

The club also sponsors research and practices in the field of music which benefit the concept of making African Highlife music and other related genres African classical music.

Why should music like ‘Fur Elise’ by Beethoven continue to be relevant and appreciated after 200 years, while ‘Sweet Mother’ by Prince Nico Mbarga, recorded and released in 1976, less than 50 years ago, is almost cast into the dustbin of time?

Promotion and practice popularize culture and keep them alive in the hearts and consciousness of society. Any culture, like language, music, dance, clothing, food, etc., that is not practiced is headed to the grave. Cultural activists have advocated and continue to advocate the stoppage of certain negative cultural practices across the world, especially in Africa, because they know that any culture that is no longer practiced or promoted is bound to die a natural death.

Cultural practices, like plants, can grow or come into existence by their own accord, but they can also be deliberately planted and nurtured. The point is; we can choose to deliberately nurture and promote our great Highlife Music tradition and other genres for the purpose of establishing them as our own peculiar African classical music.

What is required are deliberate efforts, such as constant practices through live performances of those music genres, promoting them on the media, sourcing and sponsoring new musicians who practice the genre as well as creating new Highlife music, either in their very original or new innovative forms. Our West African Highlife Music, especially the Nigerian brand, and many other indigenous genres are just too valuable to allow to go extinct.

These activities need money, and therefore calls for funding by individuals, the public, government, private and public organizations.

The arts, especially music, has so far proved to be Nigeria’s area of comparative advantage in investments. The Nigerian music industry is the only industry in Nigeria that generates about $50 million annually with little or no support from government.

