By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has tasked the federal government to make positive changes in the educational system by improving the welfare of teachers.

This was as he lamented the level at which state governments prioritise education, saying that most states do not take education seriously, thereby causing a recess in the educational system.

Bobboyi expressed his concerns on Tuesday, at an interactive panel session with the theme: “Eradicating Learning Deprivation,” organised by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, in Abuja.

According to him, “State governments have to make sure they prioritise education. A lot of those states do not prioritise education and I think it is very fundamental for us to look into the issue. We must make sure that we can move with the times in terms of availing ourselves with those wonderful opportunities which information technology has brought us.

“For us to make the change we require within our educational system, we need to also find a way to compensate our teachers. A situation where a teacher is receiving the minimum wage and there are some that are not even getting the minimum wage, how do we expect the teacher to go into the classroom and teach?

“There are countries where teachers in the basic level and not even in the university level that are doing even better than medical doctors. For medicine it’s only when you are sick, that you come, but for education, if you don’t take care of the young generation, you are putting the entire country into jeopardy.”

On her part, Deputy Director, Policy Innovation Centre, Osasuyi Dirisu, disclosed that learning deprivation rate stands at 92 percent across the country.

She said, “92 percent deprivation rate across the country. We have a burden on us and it’s really ensuring that children have the foundational literacy and numeracy they need to go on and be successful in life.

“Some of the challenges relates to poverty, which results to parents wanting their children to engage in income generating activities to support the home. Sometimes issues around lack of infrastructure in the schools, poor teacher competency.

“We have teachers but they don’t have the competencies, or we don’t even have teachers at all, so there’s also the issue of understaffing.

“A lot needs to be done. It’s not just one size fits all. We have to think of issues relating to institutions. Changing even the belief system, some parents don’t see value of education, possibly these parents were not even educated themselves.

“We need to think about integrating opportunities to ensure that different sectors collaborate to address these issues.

“Government needs to increase commitment to funding schools, and not just funding to build infrastructure or classrooms, but funding to build around the pillars of education. How to build the competences of teachers, and think long term for sustainability.”

