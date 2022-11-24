Expresses confidence in the maritime sector leadership

The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, IMO, Mr. Kitack Lim, has commissioned the ultra-modern headquarters of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, located at Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking during the commissioning of the building, the IMO boss expressed confidence in the leadership of the transport sector of Nigeria while also extolling the dynamic role of the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, and the heads of the various parastatals under the supervision of the Transportation Ministry.

He also harped on the importance of the human competency and capability in the sector adding, however, that leadership is the most paramount, as has been exhibited at the Transportation ministry.

Speaking also at the event, Sambo expressed gratitude to the IMO scribe for having a first-hand opinion on the developmental strides in Nigeria’s maritime sector. He stated that Nigeria will strive to ensure Nigerian maritime activities are in line with best practices, while also embracing new technologies in the frontier of global maritime discourse.

Jamoh expressed appreciation to the IMO boss for his goodwill to the Nigeria maritime sector.

He informed him that NIMASA has embarked on various projects in the year, 2022, all with the aim of ensuring a robust and conducive maritime environment is attained in Nigeria.

