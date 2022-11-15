By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Imo State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed that the traditional ruler of Obudi Agwa, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo state, Eze Ignatius Asor, and two of his aides, have been shot dead by hoodlums suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network, ESN.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Owerri.

He said the hoodlums drove to the palace of the monarch and pretended to be persons in distress that needed help. It was when the monarch welcomed them into his palace that they, in the process, pulled out their guns and shot at the traditional ruler and two others.

Abattam said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the hoodlums came in four vehicles and two motorcycles, in the company of a woman, disguising themselves as persons in distress and have come to report an emergency to him.”

The unsuspecting Royal father allowed them into his palace and sat with them. While they explained the reason for their visit, they brought out guns, shot and killed the Eze and two of his aides, and hurriedly fled the palace.

On their way, they attacked the office of the Agwa vigilante group, shot one person and made away with three motorcycles.

