The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has flagged off the Hope Green Revolution and approved the Holistic Green Strategies for a Greener and New Imo State, as the state officially goes green in November 2022 at Government House, Owerri.

In his address, Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed that the Hope Green Revolution is an ambitious and revolutionary means to contain climate change in the State and sub – Saharan Africa region.

In a bid to drive the Hope Green Revolution to a fruitful end, the Governor disclosed that he has directed all the Sole Administrators to plant 10,000 trees in the Local Governments. He added that all Imolites should plant and nurture trees in their respective environments.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of Numerix Development Limited, Engr. Babatunde Aina, highlighted the immediate take-off projects which are: Clean Cooking Technologies Deployment to be distributed, All-encompassing Retrofitting, Innovative Economic Tree Planting & Nurturing, Training and Capacity Building for Green Jobs Creation and Imo State Carbon Credit Train for improved Economic Prosperity – leaving no one behind.

According to Engr. Babatunde Aina, the Government of Imo State had appointed and signed a Joint Venture Partnership Agreement for Carbon Credits, Carbon Finance, Carbon Revenues and Carbon Emissions Reduction with Numerix Development Limited and Summit Innovative and Synergy Limited in Nigeria; under a Strategic Green Partnership Initiative. Hence, the Hope Green Revolution has proven to be the first of its kind in sub – Saharan Africa as it is beyond planting trees.

The flag-off ceremony was an event for Strategic Stakeholders in Climate Finance, Trade, Investment, Environment, Health, Sustainability, Energy, Transportation, Carbon Assets Management, Technology, Climate Innovation, Green Growth and other relevant sectors in Nigeria and Africa.

