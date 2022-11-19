Governor Hope Uzodinma

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—There is no doubt that some concerned citizens have not easily forgotten how Imo State successfully played host to a number of groups, in the past weeks, which came in quick succession.

Apart from the previous gathering of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, the state, and by extension, Governor Hope Uzodimma, played host to the Nigeria Police Force.

The security egghead’s were in Imo State, for a retreat in Owerri and President Muhammadu Buhari, personally declared the event open. Alongside the President were many eminent Nigerians and high government officials, including all the Service Chiefs.

While the Catholic Bishops uplifted the people, state and government to God in prayers, the police not only promised to do more, to secure the state and the citizenry, but also gave the Governor, what they called “Award of Excellence, in recognition of his support to the security agencies and contributions to national security.”

Nobody can rightly claim that this award is misplaced and the reason is simple and straight forward. Most states in the South East geo-political zone, remain comatose every Monday. Even the residents of their state capitals dare not come out on all Mondays, for fear of unforeseen terror perpetrated by non-state actors.

This ugly narrative has since become history in Owerri municipality, as Mondays have largely become like every other normal working day of the week. Uzodimma has recovered Mondays for Imo people!

The euphoria generated by the visit of the Catholic Bishops and the top echelon of the Nigeria Police, was yet to die down, when the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, opted to hold their conference in Owerri.

It cannot be lost on careful watchers of the nation’s democratic engineering that media practitioners, were instrumental in forcing the military opportunists back to the barrack!

Many suffered untold hardship, deprivations and incarceration. Others even went on self exile, in their quest to achieve the lofty goal of returning Nigeria to democratic status. In all these, NGE remains strong gatekeepers of the nation’s democratic architecture and governance! At all times, they hold government accountable.

The Editors rounded off their four-day conference in Owerri, last Saturday. They came out with a verdict that Governor Uzodimma has performed appreciably well, after three years in office!

Before coming up with the verdict, the conference gave the Editors the opportunity to go round the state and assess the projects carried out by the administration of the day.

At the gala night, held in the Banquet Hall, Government House, Owerri, no member of the elite group had any dissenting opinion about Uzodimma’s developmental strides in the state, particularly on road infrastructure.

Worthy of note are the signature projects of the Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe federal highways, as well as a number of the internal roads in Owerri metropolis. The icing on the cake appeared to be the renovated Imo State House of Assembly Complex, which is now fitted with modern facilities and equipment.

From the assessment of President of the NGE, Mustapha Isah, to the Fellows of the Guild, Dupe Gbadebo and Imani Amarere, the Governor is quietly changing the hitherto infrastructural deficit associated with Imo State.

Despite the accolades, the Editors however, proffered suggestions to Uzodimma, on some areas that need improvement, in the interest of the citizenry.

Making his closing remarks at the gala night, the Governor charged the Editors to always verify and carry out in-depth investigation of stories before going to town with them.

His words: “There is the urgent need to interrogate issues properly and find out why our reasoning as Nigerians, in most cases, have been misapplied. Democracy remains the best form of government and democracy cannot thrive without the media.

“In other climes, the media always partner with government for the good of the people, and in such partnership, there is reciprocity. I urge the Editors to think about prioritizing national interest in the course of your duties.

“It is regrettable the work environment of the Nigerian media has its own challenges to effective practice. Most hit are those working in the private media houses who, more often than not, are compelled to act against their wish.

“Regardless of the extremely harsh conditions under which most journalists work in Nigeria,, I plead with all of them, to take courage, as it may not be rosy but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“It is not enough to blame the man on the seat of power. All should come together and interrogate the issues that are holding back the progress, peace and development of the Nigerian nation”

He then pleaded with the Editors to always see him as a willing and ready partner.

One of the highlights of the event, was an award presented by NGE President, to Governor Hope Uzodimma for excellently hosting the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference, ANEC, in Owerri.

The prime message here is that if those that hold the government accountable, has now rewarded Uzodimma for great works done, the implication is that it is a great vote of confidence on the performance of the Governor.

RELATED NEWS