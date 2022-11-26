Donald Duke

everyone will be carried along …Sen.Onor





By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR



Former Cross River state governor , Mr Donald Duke has disclosed that he was worried about where the state was today and doesn’t envy whoever becomes the next governor in 2023.





Mr Duke also asserted that Cross River state was no longer how he left it as it has retrogressed badly and almost a generation has been lost by the state and the state was no longer in any ranking at all.



He made the assertion after being inaugurated as Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council in Cross River State in Calabar yesterday.



He also said he was worried with where the state was today stressing that he feels sorry for whoever will become the next governor of Cross River.



His words :” I’m worried about where we are today , almost a generation has been lost with this food on the table policy , the psyche in our state has been destroyed, it’s worse than it was in 1996 , most people are not properly aligned and that notion must be changed.



“I know where Cross River ought to be today, when we came into office , we had a plan , we worked for it, when we came to run, we came with a purity of heart to get our state right, ” he said .



Speaking further , he stated that Back to south” was sentimental and this was not the time to learn on the job.



He said :” This is not the time to learn on the job , it’s not a time for popularity , but what will the popularity do for the people, as good as it may be what will the popularity do for the people.



“I have nothing against the other people , but I’m not convinced that anything good is coming from that side , you cannot take water from a leprous hand.Governance is not by entitlement , it’s by trust , you must earn the peoples trust



“Our foolery has come to an end, “our mumu don do” , this campaign is existential , it will determine the survival and existence of our state. There was once a state , we have to reclaim our state.



“Our desire at that time we were vying for office was to prove it can be done, we did not campaign on the basis of where you came from but on the basis of what we could do for our state.



“It’s nice to have your brother, sister or clansman in good positions but never promote people beyond their capacity because all of us will suffer for it and you shortchange the entire state.



“We have seen this happen repeatedly in our country, state where people for selfish or almost clandestine reason get elevated beyond their capacity and everyone suffers,Mr Donald Duke said.



On his part, Sen. Sandy Onor the PDP governorship flag-bearer said he would carry everyone along if elected.



He advised party-men to keep working hard, do good works because their time is coming.



He thanked the party leadership for finding them worthy to lead the restoration campaign saying it’s a task they must deliver.



Earlier Venatius Ikem, the state party Chairman said their campaign will be based in the polling units.



He said the list will be expanded to accommodate those who feel left behind but tasked members to go back to their units and wards because the campaign will be based there.

