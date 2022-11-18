Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his Deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu, and described him as his strong political ally and partner in progress.

Ikpeazu, who disclosed this during a solidarity visit by the Deputy Governor and members of a political family at the Government Lodge, Aba, further described Oko Chukwu as an emerging leader in the country with great potential whose future in leadership remains bright.

The Governor explained that with this family reunion, it has become clearer that the PDP will win the 2023 polls in the state.

He told the Deputy Governor that it was within his constitutional rights to run for the office of governor and commended him for his spirit of sportsmanship and decision to remain in PDP and to support the party in the 2023 polls.

Stressing that one of the keys to a successful political career is consistency, Ikpeazu challenged the people to show him any politician in the state who has achieved anything by jumping from one party to another.

He assured the Deputy Governor that he will continue to enjoy his confidence and will continue to remain a key part of his administration till their tenure ends in May 2023.

His words:“I’m satisfied with the performance of the Deputy Governor in the discharge of his duties which is why he is one of the busiest Deputy Governors in Nigeria with clearly defined state duties. The Deputy Governor is an emerging political leader in Nigeria with great potential whose future in leadership remains bright. It was within the constitutional rights of the Deputy Governor to run for the office of Governor. I commend him for his spirit of sportsmanship and his decision to remain a part of the PDP and to support the party in the 2023 elections. With this family reunion, it has become clearer that the PDP will win the 2023 elections in the state.”

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu told the Governor that he came with representatives of his political family to reaffirm their allegiance and loyalty to him and the PDP.

He told Ikpeazu that he and his group never left the party after the primaries and will remain in the PDP to work for the success of the party in the 2023 elections.

He said; “My boss, the Governor of Abia State, in my political career, I have contested and won many elections. Indeed, I won primary elections four times. I have had a successful career in politics. All those times that I won, people also lost and they stayed calm. I don’t see any reason why I should not be calm and remain with you and the party now that it didn’t favour me. I am with you and our party.”

Governor, the Director General of one of the pro groups in the political family of the Deputy Governor, IOkpeazu Rangers, Comrade-O’Brien Iro, assured that they will work as hard as they have always done to ensure the success of the party.

Iro also commended the Deputy Governor and leaders of the pro groups for their consistency and leadership.

