By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian radio personality, Toke Makinwa stormed the internet with glamorous photos celebrating her 38th birthday.

The entertainer who turned 38 on Thursday took to her Instagram page where she shared a shunning picture causing a lot of reactions on social media.

In the first video she posted, she was seen holding a cupcake, which she lighted up and blew out to mark her new age.

She also shared some stacks of photos where she was seen in a corset lingerie-like bodysuit, with elbow-length gloves and a pair of sleek pointies on her feet, further saying she was grateful and privileged to be alive.

“Looking not on the things that are yet to happen but a deep gratitude for the privilege to be alive. I welcome 38 with my arms open wide.

“Happy birthday Baddie, they don’t make ‘em like you no more TM.”

@Bennyreme1 said,”I was actually just watching that toke’s video and was like ah, GOD YOU ALWAYS WIN , Asin my mouth just open waaah.

@milay_di said,”Oh Toke you’ve got my attention! I’m loving the new saddle tile bags from Tokemakinwa Luxury.

@tiwaandtoke said,”Happy Birthday To The Queen Of Talk, Toke Makinwa. A hardworking, smart and sexy strong woman. Chapter 38 shall bring more joy and deals.

