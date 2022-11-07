By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie who had previously disclosed that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God’s word, issued a message to people who were sceptical of him.

Recall that Yul Edochie declared he has the calling to be one of God’s preachers.

Yul Edochie on his Instagram page on Sunday, in response to his detractors, claimed they should give up on attempting to understand “the calling of God” on his life since they would never comprehend it, just like he doesn’t.

He further added that he was not their ordinary minister but rather a tough one who had been preselected by God from infancy.

He wrote, “Are you wondering why God chose me? Don’t bother, you may never understand it. I don’t even understand it myself.

“I guess that’s because it’s not my duty nor yours to understand it, my duty is to do his work and spread his message.

“God chose me from birth. I’m not your regular minister of God that will tell you what you want to hear and make money from it.

“I’m a man after God’s own heart, I’m a rugged minister of God.

“I was chosen by God to tell his people the truth, and that truth is LOVE. I’m not religious. I’m spiritual. Religion has divided us more than it has united us.

“You all will be hearing from me from time to time, as you go to church today and put your offering in church, remember the beggars and less privileged at the gate, they need your help. Happy Sunday.”

