By Chancel Sunday

The traditional prime minister of Tuomo Kingdom in Delta State, High Chief Mike Loyibo, has reacted to a publication on Sunday, which reported that he was the coordinator of Tuomo Unit of the multi-billion naira Pipeline Surveillance contract federal government awarded to Tantita, headed by a renown Niger Delta ex-agitator, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo.

Recall that last week, unknown gunmen attacked and made away with Tantita pipeline security 200 HP engine boat at Aleibiri community, Bayelsa State, which was assigned to Tuomo Unit and reported to be headed by High Chief Mike Loyibo.

Loyibo, who vehemently denied involvement in the contract and expressed disappointment at the news report, said: “I’m not involved in any away in this contract. In fact, I have been embarrassed by calls from all over the world, including from friends in Canada.

“The said Loyibo who is involved in the said contract is my cousin and not me. His name is Michael Fuoye Loyibo. I can’t be reduced to a coordinator or a unit head and you Chancel know that.

“I’m not involved but fully in support of the contract awarded Tantita to secure oil installations in the Niger Delta region”.

