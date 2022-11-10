President Muhammadu Buhari (right) hand shakes King Charles III (left) during his visit to the British monarch in

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. [Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo]

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he is not interested in having assets all over the place.

Buhari stated this in an interview in the United Kingdom after meeting with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Read also: APC, Tinubu will win 2023 elections – Buhari

He said, “And he (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (UK) and I said no. I said even in Nigeria the only house I have is the house I had before I got into government. I am not very much interested in having assets all over the place. I feel much freer when I have nothing.”

Meanwhile, Buhari has expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and its pfesidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According the President, APC is lucky to have Tinubu as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

When asked the chances of the APC in the 2023 elections, Buhari said, “What are the chances of my party not winning the election? We are going to win the election.

“Tinubu, the presidential candidate, a very well-known politician in the country, he was a two-term governor in Lagos State, the most resourceful state and the most visited state. So, I think the party was lucky to get him to be the candidate,” he added.

RELATED NEWS