The outgoing Vice Chancellor of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi, JOSTUM, Prof. Richard Kimbir said he is leaving a legacy of infrastructural develpment, uncommon achievements and academic excellence as Vice Chancellor of the institution.

Prof. Kimbir who yesterday presented his scorecard to the media in Makurdi ahead of his exit after five years in office said he constructed and commissioned a new Senate Building in 2021 which the University Governing Council named after him.

He also list among others the construction of Academic Building for the College of Agronomy, the building of two new hostel blocks in North Core, reconstruction of the main access road from the University gate to the University Clinic, and the purchase of new water tanker, 18 seater bus, a tractor and a hilux vehicle as some of his achievements.

Prof. Kimbir added that he developed two new cowpea varieties, FUAM PEA IIl and FUAM PEA IV, noting that "research is still on to develop FUAM Pea V which will be a unique variety in its stead".

Prof. Kimbir added that he developed two new cowpea varieties, FUAM PEA IIl and FUAM PEA IV, noting that “research is still on to develop FUAM Pea V which will be a unique variety in its stead”.

The VC added that within the period he secured the award of a Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Center of Excellence in Agricultural Value Chain Development (TCE – AVCD); JOSTUM. “We just inaugurated Members of an Advisory Board and the Center Management Committee for the center.”

While stressing that “I would like to be remembered for my infrastructural projects”, Prof. Kimbir noted that his administration ensured continuity and completion of major projects that were started by previous administrations even as he also initiated and completed major and impactful projects in the institution.

“The projects includes the blocks of male student hostels, three blocks of female student hostels, reconstruction of the main access road from the University gate to the South Core,1000 seat capacity Lecture Theatre for College of Agricultural and Science Education (CASE), two storey block offices for CASE.”

He stated that he commissioned the new JoSTUM Liaison Office in Abuja as well as 8.25 MW Solar Hybrid Plant among others.

In the area of research and academic development, Prof. Kimbir said, “in the past five years, academic programmes have been expanded with additional degree programmes in Bio-Chemistry, Botany, Microbiology and Zoology in the College of Science. Departments of Mathematics Education and Science Education have also been created in the College of Agricultural and Science Education among others.

He said under his leadership, JOSTUM also got NUC approval for 13 more programmes in the College of Agricultural and Science Education.

While commending the management, staff and students of the institution for their supportive roles that largely enabled the recorded achievements Prof. Kimbir stressed that “the period under review also witnessed numerous innovations and breakthroughs by researchers in the University.”

