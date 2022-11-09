Ifeanyi Okowa and Emmanuel Udom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has said he won’t resign as the Chairman of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.

Udom made this known on Tuesday during the flag-off ceremony for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship campaign in Uyo, the state capital.

The governor said he is a loyal party man and won’t cave in to pressure to dump the 2023 presidential ambition of the party presidential candidate, Atiku.

Udom described as false, reports that he has left Atiku and his running mate and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said, “I remain the chairman of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign. I am not going anywhere. They’ve seen that we are coasting home to victory, that is why they are bringing that (rumoured resignation).”

The Akwa Ibom governor is one of the very few PDP governors currently with Atiku in Southern Nigeria.

The PDP G5 comprising Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have been helbent that that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as a precondition to campaign for Atiku ahead of the February presidential poll.

Makinde as well as a former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko; amongst other party chieftains in Wike’s camp had in September rejected their appointments as members of Atiku’s presidential council.

Recall Wike and Emmanuel had contested the presidential ticket with Atiku at the PDP primary in May but the former Vice-President won.

