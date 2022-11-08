By Ada Osadebe

Actress and politician Tonto Dikeh has admitted that she is relieved she does not know who her biological mother is.

Speaking to Chude Jideonwo in an interview, Dikeh revealed that her stepmom, whom she referred to as her support system, was very much a part of her life.

Dikeh claimed that her late stepmom never made her miss her original mother while describing her to be one of the best women on earth.

She remarked that the deceased who she lost on January 16. showered her with all the maternal affection a person could ever experience, leaving her grateful to God that she was never introduced to her own mother.

She said, ”My stepmom was the only woman involved in my life who also supported me when I left home to pursue my career in the entertainment industry.

”She’s the only one who has ever blessed me, clothed me, fed me and prayed for me as a mother.

“The closest I have got to love from motherhood was from her, and she gave more than what she had.

“She was the best, the best woman on earth and because of her, sometimes I say, thank God I never knew my mother because she would not have been as good as this.”

