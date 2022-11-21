Cote d’ivoire- based Nigerian rapper, Giwewhegbe Shadrack Ediri known by his stage name, Le King, has said he is no ordinary rapper like many artists out there because of the vision and mission behind his music. Speaking with our reporter, the artist who has a thriving song out titled “Mad Democracy’ reveals what distinguishes him from other artists.

According to him, “ There’s no much difference between and many artists out there, back home in Nigeria. The only difference is that I’m a revolutionary rapper. I like to sing about what goes on in the country, about people, the government and the society at large. I see my songs as a wake-up call to the Nigerian people. I play the kind of music Nigerians need to hear, not just any song. I sing about our democracy, ills in the land, pointing out what we need to do better. I see that artists back home don’t really care much about these and I think it is one thing that distinguishes me from many artists back home. As artists we need to do more about what is going on in our country and the continent, sadly, many artists are not interested in this.”

Le King said music for him is a labour of love as he grew up listening to revolutionary stars that moulded him into who he is now. He grew up listening and being influenced by the likes of Late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Tupac Shakor and Notorious B.I.G.

“My mission is strictly revolutionary. Music, for me, is a labour of love. My fascination with it is purely borne out of love to effect change in the society,” he said.

He is particularly excited and charged by the incursion African music is making on the world stage, saying it is profound and encouraging in view of the impact of the promotion of African culture and values.

“Talking about African music, it is moving very fast onto the world’s stage. For Nigerian music, it is already there ahead of other African countries. Although some other countries are following up very well. Nigerian music has already captured the world and I’m proud to be a Nigerian,” he remarked.

Talking about the cultural influence, he added, “ The beautiful thing about it is that it is centered around our culture, the African culture. Our African artists mostly use our local dialects in their songs and that’s good for the preservation of our culture. African music has done great in promoting our languages and culture and also our lifestyles.

“That’s what I’m trying to do with my music, using my music as a reflection of African culture and values. It is great to see White people speaking our pidgin English as a result of the influence of our music. I wish many more African artists can rise to the occasion using more of our languages in their songs to promote the continent.”

Le King has come from the background onto the limelight as his music is being widely appreciated in African and beyond through social media space. He has some audios and videos to his credit. His trending single “Mad Democracy” is complete with audio and a video.

He is set to be part of the December jamboree as he plans to release one or two singles before the year runs out. However, he said his major preoccupation is the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

“My fans should expect something new from me. My new audio is coming out very soon. The video will be coming out soon too. Election is coming soon in Nigeria and we in the diaspora can’t vote but that doesn’t mean we cannot contribute to the election. Whether you are an artist or anything, in Nigeria or outside, it is our collective responsibility to change the situation we have found ourselves in by voting wisely.

“I’m going to make some videos to talk about the election, to encourage people to come out and vote, telling them of the importance of their votes and not to sell their votes. Nigeria is the only home we have and we must do all in our power to make it great and the only way we can do that is to vote for the right people. I will be making videos to tell people that if you sell your vote you are selling your destiny and that of your generations to come. That’s what my fans should expect from me now,” he explained.

Le King has signed his name into the annal of the music space with songs like King Pharon, Any Time, Don’t Give A Damn, Real Love, Hard Day Time, Live & Die In Delta, Too Long and only recently Mad Democracy and We Go Tolk

He is from Delta State and born in Sapele.

